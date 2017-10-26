Arsonists keep firefighters busy in South Yorkshire

Have your say

Arsonists kept firefighters busy in South Yorkshire overnight, with deliberately-lit blazes in Sheffield, Doncaster and Barnsley.

A motorbike was set alight at March Street, Greenland at 3.55am.

A Parkway crew had extinguished the blaze on the industrial estate by 4.20am.

Earlier, wheels and tyres were set on fire at a premises in Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall, at about 1am.

Doncaster firefighters were at the scene until about 2.30am.

Adwick firefighters were called to a rubbish fire at Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft, at 8.30pm Wednesday.

A skip bin fire at Brewery Walk, Munsrough, had a Rotherham crew busy for 25 minutes from 9.20pm.

Tankersley firefighters were called to two rubbish fires in the Blacker Hill area of Barnsley.

A car was set alight at Worsbrough Steet at 9.40pm. A crew had extinguished the fire by 10pm.

At 11.15pm, the crew was called to Wentworth Road where rubbish was on fire.

They left the scene about 11.40pm.