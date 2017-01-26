Arsonists hunted over vehicle fires in South Yorkshire

Arsonists are being hunted over a series of vehicle fires across South Yorkshire.
A Ford Mondeo was set alight on Kings Crescent, Edlington, Doncaster, at 7.30pm yesterday and earlier this week a Mazda van was torched on Coach Road, Greasbrough, Rotherham; a Vauxhall Astra was fired on Emmerson Crescent, Parson Cross, Sheffield and two vans were set on fire on Western Road, East Dene, Rotherham.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
