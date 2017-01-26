Arsonists hunted over vehicle fires in South Yorkshire

Arsonists are being hunted over a series of vehicle fires across South Yorkshire.

A Ford Mondeo was set alight on Kings Crescent, Edlington, Doncaster, at 7.30pm yesterday and earlier this week a Mazda van was torched on Coach Road, Greasbrough, Rotherham; a Vauxhall Astra was fired on Emmerson Crescent, Parson Cross, Sheffield and two vans were set on fire on Western Road, East Dene, Rotherham.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Gun fired at house in Sheffield

Sheffield mum threatened with bill for council to remove drug needles found on street

Sheffield and Rotherham men found guilty of sex attacks on young girls

Missing 'high risk' Sheffield teenager found

Sheffield woman reported missing from home again

Detectives trawl CCTV footage in search for Sheffield sex attacker

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats