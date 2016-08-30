Arsonists hunted over vehicle fires across South Yorkshire

Arsonists are wanted by South Yorkshire Police over a series of vehicle fires.

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Grangefield Terrace, Rossington, Doncaster, at 4.15am today and they found a Volkswagen Beetle engulfed in flames in Standhill Crescent, New Lodge, Barnsley, at 10.30pm last night.

In the early hours of yesterday a van was torched in Morrison Drive, New Rossington, Doncaster and at 2.50am on Sunday a moped was set alight in Vicar Lane, Woodhouse, Sheffield.

At 11.10pm on Sunday firefighters dealt with a a vehicle burning in Bowshaw Avenue, Batemoor, Sheffield.

On Saturday morning fire crews dealt with two vehicle fires in Dinnington - one in Doe Quarry Terrace and the other in School Street.

Anyone with information about any of the fires or those responsible should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Information cal also be passed on to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.