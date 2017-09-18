Arsonists hunted over blazes across South Yorkshire

Arsonists are wanted by South Yorkshire Police over a spate of blazes across South Yorkshire.

In the early hours of this morning a caravan was set alight in Stairfoot Way, Stairfoot, Barnsley.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 12.50am.

Yesterday, crews dealt with a garage set on fire in Grange Lane, Stairfoot, Barnsley, along with a van in Upperwood Road, Darfield, Barnsley and a vehicle torched in Moorends Road, Moorends, Doncaster.

On Saturday, a vehicle was fired in Toad Lane, Brampton-en-le-Morthern, Rotherham; a skip was set alight in Coronation Road, Hoyland, Barnsley; seven hay bales were set on fire in Maple Road, Tankersley, Barnsley and two industrial bins were torched in Biscay Way, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham.

Anyone with information on the culprits should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.