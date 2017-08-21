Arsonists hunted over blazes across South Yorkshire

Arsonists are being hunted over a series of blazes started deliberately across South Yorkshire over the weekend.

Yesterday, a van was torched in Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park, Sheffield; some hay bales were set alight in Moorhouse Lane, Moorhouse, Doncaster and an Audi was found burning in Fitzwilliam Road, Eastwood, Rotherham.

On Saturday, firefighters were called to Rawmarsh in Rotherham twice to deal with a car torched in Hague Road and a wheelie bin fired in Main Street.

A Fiat Panda was also set alight in Morehall View, Wharncliffe Side, on Saturday.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.