Arsonists hunted over blazes across South Yorkshire

Arsonists are being hunted by South Yorkshire Police over a series of blazes across the county.

Grassland was set alight off Spinkhill Road, Woodthorpe, Sheffield, last night along with rubbish in Carlisle Road, Maltby, Rotherham.

In Doncaster, firefighters were called out to cars set alight in Ewood Drive, Cantley and Chequer Avenue, Belle Vue.

A wheelie bin was set alight in Old Field Close, Stainforth.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.