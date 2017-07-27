Arsonists blamed for spate of fires across South Yorkshire overnight

Arsonists are being blamed for causing a spate of fires across South Yorkshire overnight.
Yobs set fire to a pile of litter on Hartley Brook Avenue, Shiregreen, at 7.10pm last night.
A crew from Elm Lane Fire Station dealt with the blaze.
They struck again in Sackville Street, Barnsley, at 8.30pm and again set fire to some debris inside a derelict building. Crews from Cudworth and Tankersley stations spent 30 minutes at the scene.
A patch of grassland was set alight near Burntwood Road, Grimethorpe, at 9pm. Dearne firefighters extinguished the blaze.
A VW Golf went up in flames on Dixon Road, Edlington, at 12.45am this morning. Edlington firefighters put it out.
