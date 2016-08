Firefighters dealt with a series of blazes started by arsonists in South Yorkshire

At 1.50am today, a shed was torched in Rotherham Road, Maltby, Rotherham and last night a Honda Civic was set alight in Birk Crescent, Kendray, Barnsley.

Last night rubbish was set on fire in New Street, Holbrook, Sheffield; a scooter was torched in White's Lane, Arbourthorne, Sheffield and a tyre was burnt in Victoria Road, Parkgate, Rotherham.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.