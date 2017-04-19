Arsonists active on South Yorkshire streets

Two cars were torched in arson attacks in Sheffield this morning.

A Vauxhall Zafira was set alight in Mason Lathe Road, Shiregreen, at 4.40am and a Peugeot was found burning in Waverley Road, Darnall, at 12.30am.

Last night, a Ford Fiesta was torched in Daresbury View, Arbourthorne, Sheffield and rubbish was set alight in Limpsfield Road, Wincobank, Sheffield; Bank End Road, Worsbrough Dale, Barnsley and Margetson Crescent, Parson Cross, Sheffield.

Grassland was set on fire in New Orchard Lane, Thurcroft, Rotherham.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.