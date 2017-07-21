Arsonists active in South Yorkshire again

Arsonists were active in South Yorkshire again last night - setting fire to piles of rubbish across the county.
Fires were started in Daresbury View, Arbourthorne, Sheffield; Station Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham; Doncaster Road, Denaby Main, Doncaster and Blacker Lane, Worsbrough, Barnsley.
Some bushes were set alight in Mansfield Road, Aston, Rotherham; an industrial bin in Peel Street, Barnsley and a fire was started in a derelict property in Prince's Crescent, Edlington, Doncaster.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.