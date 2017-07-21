Arsonists active in South Yorkshire again

Have your say

Arsonists were active in South Yorkshire again last night - setting fire to piles of rubbish across the county.

Fires were started in Daresbury View, Arbourthorne, Sheffield; Station Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham; Doncaster Road, Denaby Main, Doncaster and Blacker Lane, Worsbrough, Barnsley.

Some bushes were set alight in Mansfield Road, Aston, Rotherham; an industrial bin in Peel Street, Barnsley and a fire was started in a derelict property in Prince's Crescent, Edlington, Doncaster.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.