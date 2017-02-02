Arsonists active in South Yorkshire

Arsonists are being hunted over a series of blazes across South Yorkshire.

Last night a Vauxhall combi van was set alight on Derby Street, Heeley and a Toyota was torched on Upwell Street, Wincobank.

In the early hours of yesterday a Mazda 3 was set on fire on Grange Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster and on Tuesday night a Renault was fired on Remington Avenue, Parson Cross.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

