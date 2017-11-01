Arsonist slammed for putting lives at risk in Sheffield street

An arsonist who torched a car close to a number of homes on a Sheffield street has been criticised for putting lives at risk.

A Nissan Qashqai was set alight in Rufford Rise, Sothall, on Monday night after a window was smashed and petrol was poured inside and set alight.

A police probe is underway after an arson attack

The owner of the car and worried neighbours used a hosepipe and buckets of water to douse the flames while firefighters raced to the scene.

They found a petrol canister dumped inside the burning car, which has now been written off by insurers because of the extent of the damage to the vehicle.

The owner said it was fortunate that the flames did not spread to neighbouring homes or that his car did not explode.

The 32-year-old said it was a 'mystery' why his car was torched.

A car was set alight in an arson attack in Sheffield

"I was at home on the night of the fire and heard a noise and could see an orange glow outside but I thought it was a firework at first," he said.

"It was only when I looked out of the window a short time later after I kept seeing flashes of orange that I realised something was wrong.

"At first I still thought a firework had landed on the roof of my car so I went outside with a bucket of water to find that the car was on fire.

"It is a total mystery why they chose my car. I have lived here for 10 years and have never had any problems.

Insurers have written off a car after an arson attack in Sheffield

He added: "I don't know whether it was random because the car was parked close to a pathway which is used by a lot of people or whether it was deliberate.

"I'm just glad that nobody was hurt and that the flames didn't spread to any other cars or houses as this could have been much worse.

He praised neighbours for helping to extinguish the flames.

"Neighbours had also seen the fire and together we used a hosepipe and buckets of water to put it out because there are four houses nearby, so we were worried about it exploding," he added.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.