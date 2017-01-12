Arsonist condemned for putting children's lives at risk

An arsonist has been criticised for putting children's lives at risk by starting a fire next to home.

The fire broke out in a storage area next to the Amersall Road post office, Scawthorpe, Doncaster, in the early hours of this morning.

Flames spread to the signs at the front of the building.

Simon Miley, who lives next door with his children, aged five and two, said: "My issue is these people don't realise the consequences this could have.

"Yes it only melted the signs and burnt the front of the shop, but what they may not have realised is there is a bungalow attached to the back of the shop where the previous shop owners once lived.

"If the fire lasted any longer and the shop went up in flames this would have easily spread to where I live at the back - risking the lives of four, including children, aged five and two.

"People need to realise the danger of a silly idea and what the impact could lead to. Literally the shop and my home is separated by brick and in some cases partitioned walls."

South Yorkshire Fire Service said the fire was started deliberately.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

