Eight caravans were damaged in an arson attack at a caravan storage yard in Sheffield.

Firefighters called out to Station Road, Chapeltown, on Friday night found that one caravan had been set alight and the flames had spread to seven others and a building.

Firefighters dealt with a blaze at a caravan storage yard in Sheffield on Friday - Pic: South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue

Crews from Tankersley, Elm Lane, Rotherham and Rivelin stations spent four hours at the scene.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.