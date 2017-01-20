Arrests made over theft of South Yorkshire band's van, instruments and equipment

Four arrests have been made over the theft of a South Yorkshire band's van, equipment and musical instruments.

The van, with equipment belonging to the band Synergy stored in the back, was stolen from outside a house in Cow Rakes Lane, Whiston, Rotherham, on Wednesday.

A Mini Cooper, also parked outside the house, was also stolen along with items from inside the property, including an XBox.

But today, South Yorkshire Police has announced that the Mini was found in Brampton-en-le-Morthern and the van was found in Sheffield.

An 18-year-old man and three boys, aged 16, 15 and 14 have been granted bail.