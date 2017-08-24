Arrests made after two people left 'seriously injured' in brutal Sheffield street brawl

Have your say

A huge street brawl which broke out on a Sheffield estate left two people with 'serious injuries', police have confirmed.

Last week, terrified drivers captured the moment two large groups of men began fighting on Page Hall Road.

Video footage sent into the Star showed motorists turning around as the brawl spilled out from the pavement and onto the middle of street.

Screams can be heard in the background as a man is seen being viciously punched and attacked by another man with a traffic cone.

Police said that they attended the incident at around 7pm on Friday, August 18 after reports that two men had been assaulted in the fight.

The two men, a 26-year-old and a 25-year-old sustained serious injuries in the fight and were taken to hospital to receive treatment.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man and a 31-year-old man on suspicion of assault. They have since been released under investigation as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting 1023 of August 18.