Around 30 relatives to host Sheffield fundraising event in honour of 'head of family' who lost cancer battle

A much-loved woman described by relatives as the 'head of the family' will be honoured with a special fundraising event just weeks after losing her battle with cancer.

Former nurse and lollipop lady Dorothy Shaw died of breast cancer aged 83 in July - 13 years after she had first beaten the disease.

Dorothy Shaw, front, with granddaughter Michelle Douglas, left, and other relatives.

Relatives told how the popular Stannington woman brought up six kids on her own and also played a huge part in the lives of her 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will now gather at a pub in Hillsborough this weekend for a fundraising day in aid of two cancer charities - and to celebrate her life.

Granddaughter Michelle Douglas, aged 31, of Hillsborough, said: "She was a wonderful woman, the head of the family.

"She brought up six kids basically on her own and was always a huge part of all our lives.

"She was very witty and we thought a fundraising day to help other people affected by cancer was the perfect way to do our bit in her name."

The legal secretary told how Dorothy was well-known in the community having worked at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital for more than 15 years as a ward sister.

She also served as a lollipop lady helping children get safety to and from Stannington Infant School for several years in later life.

The fundraising event will take place at the Hillsborough Hotel on Saturday, September 2, from 2pm.

There will be afternoon tea with prosecco, a raffle, folk music, games, face painting and a disco later on.

Michelle's daughter Charlie, aged 13, and her cousins Lucy, aged 11, and Daisy, aged 7, will also be doing speeches highlighting the importance of getting regular medical checks.

The family hoped to raise £1000, but this total has already been surpassed reaching £1500 thanks to raffle ticket sales and online donations.

Funds will be split between the CoppaFeel charity and Breast Cancer Care.

Around 100 people are expected to attend and everyone is welcome.

To donate online visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dorothy-shaw