Army visits city to entice new British Army sign-ups

The British Army will visit Sheffield next month to launch a new national recruitment campaign, to inspire people from the city to consider an Army career.

In a recent survey, 82 per cent of adults in Sheffield confirmed they believe it’s important to actively contribute towards a worthwhile cause, and 41 per cent of people in the area said they’d like to do more in 2017 to help others and make their communities better places to live.

The Army’s new campaign will be coming to Meadowhall’s Upper Mall in Sheffield, on February 20-26, and calls on locals to take their ambitions to do more for good causes to the next level and sign up a role within the Army.

A spokesman for the British Army said: “Our research also shows that, as well as wanting to do more for others, the top things people from Sheffield want to do in 2017 are travel more (50 per cent) and get fitter (36 per cent), both of which can be achieved in the British Army, where there is plenty of opportunity for adventure and travel and to achieve worthwhile things that are unthinkable on your own.

“The British Army has supported humanitarian missions in many countries, such as Sierra Leone, and regularly supports the UK by providing emergency response assistance, for example by helping victims of flooding.”

Major General Tim Hyams, the general officer commanding the Army’s recruiting and training division, said: “Life in the British Army develops unique and lasting bonds of friendship. This sense of belonging is central to the opportunity we offer to those who wish to pursue a career in an organisation that makes a positive contribution to society.”

