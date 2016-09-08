Army Reservist from South Yorkshire engineers himself a job on civvy street

An Army Reservist from Rotherham engineered himself a job on “civvy street” using skills he learnt in the military.

Warrant Officer Class 2 Shaun Benton, 50, will use his experience in the Royal Engineers to work as a project manager with Nationwide Rail.

Shaun, who has served in Belize, Afghanistan and Sierra Leone, will work on the platform enhancement at Doncaster train station.

He will balance this job alongside his role with Sheffield-based 106 Field Squadron, who are part of 21 Engineer Regiment.

Shaun said: “As Sappers - regardless of trade - we have a lot to offer when we pursue a second career in civvy street. We bring a lot to the party, due to our vast amount of engineering experiences, be that practical combat engineering methodology or professional engineering within our chosen trade.

“We also bring a fresh pair eyes and solutions to engineering problems due to the myriad of challenges that we face during our military careers. That said, I am extremely lucky that Nationwide have taken the approach that they have, to nurture me into the unique rail environment and fully support my CPD and Reserve Career.”

Shaun served as a regular soldier, qualifying as a combat engineer and working on construction projects around the world.

After leaving the military, he ran his own security and training company before rejoining the Army Reserve so he could spend more time with his family.

Shaun was speaking ahead of Reserves Day (September 8), which celebrates the work of reservists around the country.

A spokesman for Nationwide Rail said: “We continue to work with Shaun and assist with his development within this environment and are harmonising his transition into the rail industry whilst sharing his unique construction and health and safety experiences.”

Nationwide Rail has marked its support of the military by signing up to the Armed Forces Covenant.

They helped pay for 106 Field Squadron’s internet and phone access while on a recent overseas deployment, as well as funding some adventure training for the unit.