Armed robber on the run after Sheffield shop raid

An armed robber who held up a shop in Sheffield two weeks ago is still on the run today.

VIDEO: Gunman holds up Sheffield convenience store in FOURTH armed robbery in two years

The crook, who struck at the Ironbridge convenience store, Retford Road, Woodhouse Mill, on Friday, October 13, was armed with a golf club when he threatened staff and escaped with cash and cigarettes.

One week later, on Friday, October 20, a man armed with a gun held up the same shop and again stole cash and cigarettes.

Last Christmas, three men who arrived at the shop on mopeds raided the store with a machete; and a year earlier, a man walked in with a hammer.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 9.45am on Friday, October 13, it is reported that a man with his face covered and hood up entered the Ironbridge convenience store on Retford Road, threatening staff with what is believed to have been a golf club.

"The man fled the store with a quantity of cash and cigarettes, heading across the fields towards the back of Woodhouse railway station.

"Nobody was injured during the incident.

"Police have released CCTV images of the suspect in his clothing in the hope that someone living locally or in the area at the time may have seen someone matching this description.

"Officers are also exploring the possibility that this robbery could be linked to another report of robbery at the same shop on Friday, October 20.

"Did you see someone in this clothing in the area on Friday, October 13? Did you see anything suspicious in the area at the time?"

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.