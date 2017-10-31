Armed police to patrol Sheffield Christmas markets for the first time

Have your say

Sheffield Christmas markets will be patrolled by armed police for the first time this year.

The Christmas markets will return to Sheffield city centre from Wednesday, November 15, continuing right up until Christmas Eve.

However, armed police will carry out 'reassurance patrols' at this year's event in the wake of the terror attacks in London and Manchester this year.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "“All Christmas Market events across Sheffield will feature armed police as part of reassurance patrol plans throughout the city over the festive period.”

The move comes with the current threat level to the UK from international terrorism at severe.

Armed police have already been seen at a number of events and landmarks across Sheffield, including at Meadowhall and at the train station following the high-profile attacks.

Thousands of visitors are expected to visit the markets which whill boast 50 Christmas cabins around Fargate with Santa's Grotto in the heart of the event.

The Christmas cabins cover Fargate, Town Hall Square and Peace Gardens with fantastic Christmas gifts, and lots of seasonal food and drink.