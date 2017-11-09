Armed police searched college grounds in Sheffield in hunt for suspected drug dealer

Armed police were involved in a search of the grounds of a college in Sheffield following a report of suspected drug dealing.

The officers were the first to respond to a call about suspected drug dealing on Farm Road, between the city centre and Norfolk Park, yesterday afternoon.

As part of the search for the suspects, officers looked around the grounds of Sheffield College's campus on Granville Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers responded to reports of suspected drug dealing on Farm Road, Sheffield.

"Officers attended and following a search of the area, no offences were recorded."

A Sheffield College spokeswoman said: “Police officers were involved in a search of the wider local area, which included accessing the grounds of the College’s city campus.”