Armed police rush to South Yorkshire shop after reports of man waving swords around - only to find he's a pirate in fancy dress

Armed police raced to deal with reports of a man wielding two swords — only to find it was a reveller dressed as a pirate.

South Yorkshire officers were called to the Bramley Mini Market in Bramley, Rotherham, at 6.15pm on Wednesday.

But when they arrived the police discovered the suspect was a man dressed as a pirate in possession of two plastic swords, The Rotherham Advertiser has reported.

Chief Insp Rebecca Chapman from the force, said: “Any reports of this nature are always taken extremely seriously and the appropriate action will be taken to ensure our communities are kept safe.

“Our number one priority is the safety of everyone in South Yorkshire and I would like to offer my reassurance that we will always work to achieve this."