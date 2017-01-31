Armed police rammed by driver in stolen car on Sheffield estate

Armed police officers were rammed by a driver in a stolen car on a Sheffield estate.

Officers attempted to get the driver of the Volkswagen to pull over in Parson Cross, but he drove off and 'rammed' an armed response vehicle in a bid to avoid capture during a pursuit overnight.

The car was eventually stopped and the driver was detained.

He is being held on suspicion of drink driving and driving while disqualified.

South Yorkshire Police said the car he was driving was stolen during a burglary last year.