‘Armed police’ called to Sheffield suburb

Have your say

Armed police are believed to have been called to a Sheffield suburb tonight.

Reports on social media said armed officers could be seen on High Street in Mosborough from around 6.30pm.

On Twitter, Sophie Warner wrote: “Anyone know what’s crackin in Mosborough and why there loads of police men with guns ????”

Matty Dale tweeted: “Coppers all over Mosborough.”

Mosborough Forum wrote: “It seems there has been some sort of incident on the High Street. Hope all residents are safe.”

And on Facebook, a man wrote: “Like something you see on the telly.”

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police and are awaiting a response.