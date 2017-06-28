Armed police called to Rotherham crash scene

Armed police officers were called to a crash scene in Rotherham following reports that a gun had been seen.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were alerted to a collision between a black Toyota Hilux and a silver road buggy in Denaby Lane, Doncaster, at 7.30pm on Sunday.

They were told that a possible firearm had been seen.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to Denaby Lane, Denaby, Doncaster, following reports of a collision between a black Toyota Hilux and a silver road buggy.

"At the same time, it was reported that a possible firearm had been seen.

"Armed officers were immediately deployed and a thorough search of the area was conducted. No firearm was recovered.

"Denaby Lane was closed at the time of the incident but later reopened."

Five arrests were made in connection with the incident.

The police spokesman added: "Officers investigating believe this was a targeted incident and enquiries into the matter continue."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.