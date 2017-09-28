Area of Sheffield city centre turned into 'desolate eyesore' due to ongoing gas works

This is the state of one area of Sheffield city centre which has been described as a 'desolate eyesore'.

Ongoing gas works along Haymarket have been filled with traffic cones, crisp packets, plastic bottles and cigarettes butts.

Traders and residents say the work started six months ago with workers not being seen for weeks at a time.

One pensioner who has been shopping in Castlegate area for over 60 years has said the area now resembles a 'slum'.

Rob Hewitt, who runs a jacket potato stand on the top of King Street called the area where he works as 'the pit of town' and labelled Sheffield as a 'city centre of two halves'.

He said: "Looking at the works on Haymarket, it's really depressing - I walk past it all at least twice a day and it's a desolate eyesore. How on earth are we going to try and improve the place when there's four holes in the road fenced off with heaps of rubbish piled in all of them. It's not good for the city.

"I've seen a few workmen the past few days but they can't be working on it all the time because the areas are all full of litter.

"It's not good for the city, it's like a city of two halves. Would they get away with this on The Moor or Fargate? I'm not sure they would."

Pensioner Gwen Dean, from Darnall has been shopping here since she was a child and said the area has 'gone down hill'.

"It's an absolute disgrace down there it's a complete mess.These delays need taking to task - it's making the area look like a slum," she said.

A spokesman from Cadent said: "We've been working to decommission a gas main in Haymarket. The project is very complex as the gas main is very large – around a metre in diameter – and nine feet deep and it has taken some time.

"Work to decommission the gas main, fill in the excavations and reinstate the road is due to be completed over the next two weeks.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused to local people and we would like to thank them for bearing with us. The gas main has had a history of leaks, causing traffic disruption and posing a potential safety risk, so it is important that we complete this work."

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, cabinet member for business and investment, said: “We have brought forward a number of improvements at Castlegate recently including plans for uncovering the Sheaf and the extension of our award-winning Grey To Green scheme towards Lady’s Bridge. Major developments to West Bar Square and Kelham are further proof that this is an area of significant opportunity for the city.”

