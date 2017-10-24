Are you brave enough to spend Halloween exploring Sheffield's spookiest cemetery?

Have your say

Are you brave enough to find the hidden secrets of a Sheffield cemetery this Halloween?

If the answer is yes, then you should definitely take a look at exploring Sheffield General Cemetery this Halloween.

The historic cemetery, which has over 87,000 burials inside, was opened in 1836 before it was closed for burial in 1978.

However, it is now owned and looked after by local community group, the Sheffield General Cemetery Trust.

It is also a listed Grade II Landscape on the English Heritage National Register of Historic Parks and Gardens.

The group is now hosting a family-friendly screening of the Addams Family on Sunday, October 29 with children invited to dress up in their favourite costumes.

But, before that, customers can explore the winding pathways of the cemetery grounds, discovering the hidden secrets within them.

All guests are asked to arrive at the main Gatehouse, Cemetery Avenue (Ecclesall Road side) for the full experience.

Gates will open at 3.00pm and guests have been asked to allow at least 30 minutes for the halloween trail before entering the chapel.

The film will then start at4.30pm with last entry to the chapel at 4.20pm.

Tickets are priced at £8 for children and £10 for adults.

For more information, click here.