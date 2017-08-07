Applications opened to create new special free school in Sheffield

Applications have opened for organisations to apply to sponsor a new special free school in Sheffield.

Sheffield Council is one of 19 local authorities which has been successful in securing funding from the Government for a new special school.

The school will provide around 30 places for children aged between seven and 16 who have autism and social, emotional and mental health needs.

The funding, announced by the Department for Education earlier this year, includes the costs of building the school, as well as an additional £500,000 for setting it up.

Organisations ranging from multi-academy trusts to specialist charitable organisations can now apply to the council setting out how they will be able to meet the specification for the project.

The criteria has been developed by the council, in conjunction with the DfE, to ensure it meets the needs of the community and provides much-needed places for special educational and disability pupils.

Schools system minister, Lord Nash, said: "Free schools are providing many good new school places in response to the needs of communities across the country.

"This process will give local authorities the chance to identify expert organisations with proven track records in SEND provision to run special schools that will help hundreds of children fulfil their potential."

Applications close on November 24.