Appeal to trace lorry driver after teenager is killed in South Yorkshire motorway crash

Police investigating the death of a teenager killed in a horror crash on the M18 last month have released CCTV images of a distinctive lorry.

Gheorge Ciuca was killed when the black BMW he was travelling in crashed on the M18 and left the carriageway.

Lorry driver on M18 (s)

The 17-year-old, a passenger in the BMW, was thrown from the car and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The car was travelling towards Doncaster, between junctions one and two, prior to the crash on Saturday, May 13, at around 7.30pm.

Officers have released two CCTV images of a lorry (below) they believe may have witnessed the collision and are urging for the driver to make contact.

Shortly prior to the BMW leaving the motorway, it is understood that a red Vauxhall Astra swerved onto the hard shoulder close to the lorry.

Two men have previously been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They were released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police are wanting the lorry driver, any other witnesses, or anyone who might have dash-cam footage to contact 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 989 of May 13 2017.