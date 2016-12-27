Appeal to raise £3,000 to help homeless Sheffield man

An online appeal to raise £3,000 to help a homeless man in Sheffield has been launched.

James Radford, Jordan Smith, Daniel Inniss, Mo Al-Shaebi and Bilal Ravat set up a crowdfunding page to 'transform' the life of a man currently sleeping rough on the streets of the city.

The five men, who live and work in Sheffield, want to use the money to provide accommodation, new clothes and health treatment for the man, who they have chosen to keep anonymous.

According to their page at www.crowdfunder.co.uk they want to give 'not only financial support but emotional backing proving simply just that people care'.

The page adds: "As a secondary mission, we aim to raise awareness of homelessness and encourage other people around the nation to do the same and give homeless people the second chance they deserve.

"To do this, with full permission we are hoping to film and photograph highlights of the full transitional process and show the world that homeless people have the abilities to become valued members of society, many of which just need a second chance."

A video of the man sitting outside Sheffield railway station explaining his plight has been posted on the page.

To find out more about the campaign and to donate, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/newyearnewstart.

