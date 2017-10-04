Appeal to find missing Sheffield 13-year-old

Police have appealed for help finding a missing Sheffield teenager.

Courtney Jenkins, 13, was reporting missing at about 2pm on Tuesday. She was last seen at about 5.30pm in Parson Cross, and is described as 5ft 4in tall, of medium build and with dark brown hair.

Police have been conducting 'extensive' inquiries to try to find Courtney and they are now appealing for help.

Call 101 quoting incident 1221 of October 3.