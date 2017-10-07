Appeal to find missing Doncaster man Ian

Have your say

Police have appealed for help finding a missing Doncaster man.

Ian Bryan, 39, was last seen in the Cantley area at about 5.45pm yesterday.

He has not been seen or heard from since and concerns are growing for his welfare, say police.

Ian is white, medium height with dark brown hair, clean-shaven and of large build with scars on both forearms and on the front of his neck.

Ian was last seen wearing a white Nike cap, dark blue jacket, dark grey tracksuit bottoms and black and white trainers.

If you've seen Ian, call 101 quoting incident number 901 of October 6.