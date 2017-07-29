Appeal to find missing bag belonging to Sheffield pensioner

The family of a Sheffield pensioner have appealed for help finding a bag full of his belongings.

Colin Cade suffers from dementia, and two weeks ago packed a bag full of belongings and valuables ready to go - but has since lost it.

His granddaughter Alison Smith said: "We have looked everywhere but cannot find his belongings, and with having dementia he can't remember where he left his bag but it's really upsetting him to the point he has been crying.

"He packed a canvas Morrisons bag with trainers, clothing, a jacket, his bus pass in a wallet, about £200 cash and a blue cash tin.

"He lives near the Northern General and we know he often gets on the bus and frequents the Moor, the Wicker and Hillsborough as well as Southey and he claims that he also ate in a pub or cafe on that day."

Alison has posted on social media in the hope people will share the appeal.

She added: "If anybody knows anything or has found a bag and handed it in then please let me know. I know they are only small things but a few were gifts and it's really upsetting him."

Anyone with information should call Margaret Cade on 0114 225 8280.