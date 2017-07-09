Appeal to find Derby woman missing in South Yorkshire

Police are trying to find a missing woman who was last seen in South Yorkshire.

Gemma Earith was last seen at about 2pm on Friday in Rotherham.

She had been with her partner before they went their separate ways, and had been due to catch a train to her home in Derby, according to police.

But when her partner got home later, she was not there and has not been seen since.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "We’re growing concerned for her welfare and want to hear from anyone who might have seen her in the last 24 hours, or who might know where she is now."



If you can help, call 101 and quote incident 168 of July 8.

