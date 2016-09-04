APPEAL: Motorbike stolen from Sheffield property

A motorbike owner who had this pride and joy stolen by callous thieves is urging people to get in touch if they have any information.

Jordan Revill had his Lexmoto Adrenaline 125cc bike stolen from his home on Studfield Road in Wisewood. He's urging people to contact police if they know who took it.

The stolen Lexmoto Adrenaline 125cc bike

The bike was believed to have been taken between 8pm on Friday night and 1.30am in the early hours of Saturday.

The bike is black with orange hand guards, grey grips, a bright orange front wheel spoke and orange fuel pipes.

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number K/91042/2016.