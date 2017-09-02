Appeal for veterans to attend Yorkshire soldier's funeral

Have your say

A call has gone out for army veterans to attend the funeral of a Rotherham soldier.

The widow of 89-year-old Peter Hind has asked for standard bearers and a guard of honour to be present at the ceremony next week.

Veterans' support group The Memorial Mob have now put out a national call for former servicemen to come forward.

Peter died in Rotherham General Hospital in August, and his funeral will take place at Rotherham Crematorium on Friday September 8 from 12.45pm.

The former soldier served in the Intelligence Corps and Leicestershire Regiment .