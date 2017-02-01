Appeal for help for treatment for dog dumped outside South Yorkshire animal sanctuary

An appeal has been launched for money to pay for veterinary care for a dog abandoned outside a South Yorkshire animal sanctuary.

Archer was found tied up outside Thornberry Animal Sanctuary on Wednesday, January 25.

Archer

He was found 'shivering and very frightened' and tests have established that he has a ruptured cruciate ligament in his left hind leg and possibly in the right, too.

It will cost £1,200 for treatment per leg.

A spokeswoman for Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in North Anston, Rotherham, said: "We found him tied to our gates. He was cruelly abandoned overnight and was found shivering and very frightened. Needless to say, we are absolutely horrified that someone could do this to an animal.

"Understandably, Archer was very distressed following his ordeal and is still being comforted by kennel staff and volunteers, who noticed some difficulty and discomfort around his back legs.

"Unfortunately, an examination by the vet has identified that Archer may have a ruptured cruciate ligament in his left hind leg and possibly in the right, too.

"Archer will undergo an x-ray and then the operation if necessary, which is estimated to cost around £1200 per leg.

"We are utterly heartbroken for Archer, who must be wondering why his owner didn't love him and just abandoned him alone in the dark in a strange place.

"Once Archer is well enough and recovered from everything he is going through, we will of course be looking for someone special to give this sweet boy the happy home he deserves. Until then, the Thornberry team will be spoiling this little lad and making him feel as happy as possible."

It is not known if Archer injured himself while tied up or if he was suffering before he was abandoned.

To help with his veterinary care text VETS19 and the amount to be donated to 70070 or click the donate button on the sanctuary's Facebook page or by visiting www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org