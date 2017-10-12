APPEAL: CCTV released after paint stripper poured over cars in South Yorkshire

Two cars were doused with paint stripper on the same South Yorkshire street.

Police have launched a criminal damage investigation following the attack in Mexborough, Doncaster.

They have released CCTV images in connection with the incident which happened on Sunday, September 24.

Police said at around 4.15am it was reported a paint stripping substance had been poured over a white Renault Clio and silver Vauxhall Insignia parked on Pym Road, Mexborough, Doncaster, causing damage to both cars.

Inquiries are ongoing and officers have now released CCTV images of a man who they believe may hold information about the incident.

PC Thomas Cutts, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are aware the CCTV images aren’t very clear, however, I would urge anyone who may recognise the man's clothing, or those in neighbouring properties with CCTV to check their systems for footage of this man, as we believe he has information that will be able to assist with our inquiries.

“This incident has caused damage to the cars and distress to the victims and anyone with information is asked to report it either via 101 quoting incident number 306 of 24 September, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”