Apollo 15 astronaut's message to potential Sheffield spacemen

An astronaut who flew to the moon in 1971 is encouraging Sheffield kids to get interested in the sciences again if they want to go to outer space.

Colonel Al Worden, who was the command module pilot for the Apollo 15 mission, is concerned countries like Britain and his native United States are falling behind in science, technology, engineering and maths, the subjects he relied on during his career.

Colonel Al Worden went to the moon with Apollo 15 in 1971

He spoke to children from a number of schools during a lecture at Sheffield University on Friday, on a tour which coincided with World Space Week.

Col Worden told the students not to pin all their hopes on becoming astronauts.

“If you get into an application process with NASA, there might be 18,000 applicants,” he said.

“If you’re lucky, you might be one of the 12 that get picked.

“The percentages are pretty small, but getting an education to do that is really important, because there are lots of other things you can do with that education.”

The ‘pilot-scientists’ of Col Worden’s generation were replaced with the shuttle program, when space allowed for dedicated boffins alongside those flying the craft.

He predicted it would come full-circle when humans began to look seriously at going to Mars.

“My guess is, they’re going to go back to a selection program like I went through,” he said.

“They’re going to be looking at guys with a lot of flying, mostly test pilots, with a lot of academic experience.”

Col Worden was teaching at test pilot school, with three masters degrees, when he was selected.

He had flown all-weather fighters for six years in the US Air Force.

“I had a lot of squares filled,” he said.

Col Worden is a former chairman of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation in the United States, which hands out money to the best and brightest kids to help with their education.

The foundation has helped almost 500 students.

“We’re finding that what we’re doing is working,” Col Worden said.

“At least one of our scholars is an astronaut, and a couple more are working that way.”

The bright minds who don’t suit up and fly into space are just as important.

“They’re the people who are going to invent the next generation of spacecraft, and we need them desperately,” Col Worden said.

Command module pilot's job essential to mission

Col Worden flew on the ninth manned mission of NASA's Apollo program, and the fourth to land on the moon.

He didn't set foot on the moon, as he was piloting the command module while David Scott and James Irwin landed in the lunar module.

It takes nothing away from his achievements, and the stories he has to tell about his time as an astronaut.

They keep the memories fresh in the 85-year-old’s mind.

“If I wasn’t out there talking about it, I’d probably forget a lot of it,” he said.

“On this three-week tour, I’ve talked every day to somebody.”

He spoke to adults at a meet and greet for 40 people at Curzon on Saturday night.

The more he talks about it, the more he remembers of the mission.

“It was a great flight,” he said.

He wasn’t scared to undertake such a trip.

“I tell people that, if you’re afraid of something, it’s because you’re uncertain about it,” he said.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen.”

He said it was like riding a bike or driving a car, but you could never fly the craft on a practice run.

“You’re only going to do it once,” he said.

He trained 70 hours a week for three years preparing for the flight, in a simulator at Houston, Texas.

“You train and train,” he said.

“You screw it up and you do it again. And you keep doing it until you get it right.”

The training programme took Col Worden all over the US and the world.

He remembered trips to Hawaii, Alaska and Iceland, studying geographical features which are similar to what the crew would see on the moon.

Colonel looks forward to travelling home

These days, travelling on the speaking circuit is an enjoyable job for Col Worden, but he looks forward to returning to the States.

"I do enjoy a lot of it, but I also get to a point where I'd just as soon quit and go home," Col Worden said.

"It's hard to keep up the energy all the time, after a long time."

Home is split between both ends of North America - Michigan in the north and Florida in the south.

“I go to Michigan in the summer time, because I don’t like the heat, and I go to Florida in the winter time because I don’t like the cold,” Col Worden said.

“So I’m balancing both.”

The travelling for speaking engagement is taking its toll, even for a man who flew the 47,000 mile round trip to the moon and back.

“I don't like them any better,” he said of long-haul flights.

“In fact it gets to be more of a pain every time I go flying.”

Click above to watch the video. In it, you'll see footage of Colonel Worden and the crew. He is the man shown at the start of the video.

Col Worden is in the middle of the crew, saluting as they get off a helicopter after the mission, at the end of the video.