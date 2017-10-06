Another Sheffield school broken into overnight

Have your say

Another Sheffield school has been broken into, taking the total raided across the city to at least 10 over the last two weeks.

Arbourthorne Community Primary School in Eastern Avenue, Arbourthorne, was broken into overnight, with a door smashed to gain entry.

South Yorkshire Police said the intruder alarm sounded but the burglar or gang responsible managed to search the school office before fleeing.

It is not yet know what was stolen.

The Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team revealed yesterday that seven schools in the city suburbs it covers have been broken into over the last two weeks.

Mosborough Primary School was targeted overnight overnight on Wednesday in Thursday and there have been other reports of school raids in Birley, Westfield, Handsworth and Hackenthorpe.

Other police teams in the city are investigating school burglaries in Heeley and Stradbroke and there have been offences reported in Wales in Rotherham and Eckington in Derbyshire.

Detectives are looking at possible links between the burglaries and police patrols have been stepped up around schools across Sheffield.

Residents are urged to report suspicious activity around schools to the police.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.