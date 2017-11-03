Another school broken into in Sheffield

Another school has been broken into in Sheffield, with cash and IT equipment taken in the latest raid.

St Joseph's Catholic Academy on St Joseph's Road, Handsworth, was broken into earlier this week and a police investigation is underway.

There have been around a dozen offences over recent weeks, with schools targeted in Birley, Westfield, Handsworth, Hackenthorpe, Heeley and Stradbroke in Sheffield; Wales and Aston in Rotherham and Eckington in Derbyshire.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.