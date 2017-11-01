Animal visit brings joy to Sheffield care home

Have your say

Furry four-legged friends have brought a smile to the faces of residents of a Sheffield care home during a therapy session.

The animals, which were all from Heeley City Farm, were taken to The Laurels and The Limes Care Home to meet elderly residents and staff as part of an animal therapy session.

Goats, guinea pigs and rabbits grazed in the care home’s garden while residents also enjoyed holding and stroking them during the session, which was held at the care home on Manchester Road earlier this month.

Louise Spooner, home manager of The Laurels Care Home, said everyone had enjoyed seeing the animals.

She said: “We’d like to thank Heeley City Farm for bringing the furry visitors along for the residents to enjoy.

“It was a lovely sunny day, so everyone went outside to meet them, have a hold and stroke.

“There were smiles all round, from the residents, staff and handlers from the farm.

“Animal therapy sessions are very calming for residents with dementia, as they allow them to reminisce about old pets and past farm visits.

“The interaction with the animals and their handlers is also very stimulating.”

In total, 18 residents enjoyed petting 10 animals from the farm during the visit.

The home has held many animal therapy sessions, as they offer wide-ranging benefits for the residents.

The Laurels and The Limes Care Home is part of the Hill Care Group.

For further information visit www.hillcare.net site.

Heeley City Farm is a friendly farm and environmental visitor centre.

For further information visit www.heeleyfarm.org.uk.