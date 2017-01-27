Animal cruelty protesters to stage vigil at Sheffield slaughterhouse exposed in shocking video

Anti-cruelty protesters are to stage a peaceful demonstration outside a Sheffield slaughterhouse exposed in a shocking video.

Campaigners from Animal Aid will gather at the premises of N Bramall and Sons on Valentine's Day to further highlight what they claim is animal cruelty at the abbatoir in Barnsley Road.

Earlier this week, secret footage from inside the slaughterhouse captured what animal campaigners dubbed "nightmarish scenes" of "cruelty."

The undercover investigation saw hidden cameras placed inside the premises of N Bramall and Sons over four days in mid-October.

The distressing footage shows animals fighting for their lives before being stunned to death, frantically trying to escape from pens and also appears to show workers laughing as an animal lies dying on the slaughterhouse floor.

Protesters will gather from 7.30am on February 14 at the premises near Coates Farm for a four and a half hour peaceful demonstration.

A spokesman said: "Animal Aid and the Save Movement will team up for a peaceful vigil outside the slaughterhouse.

"Our aim? To ask the public to have a heart for animals by trying vegan. We will have heart-shaped postcards for people to sign and will bear witness to animals being transported to slaughter."