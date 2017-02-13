Animal cruelty protesters to stage Valentine's Day vigil at Sheffield slaughterhouse exposed in shocking video

Anti-cruelty protesters are to stage a peaceful Valentine's Day demonstration outside a Sheffield slaughterhouse exposed in a shocking video.

Campaigners from Animal Aid will gather at the premises of N Bramall and Sons tomorrow to further highlight what they claim is animal cruelty at the abbatoir in Barnsley Road.

Last month, secret footage from inside the slaughterhouse captured what animal campaigners dubbed "nightmarish scenes" of "cruelty."

The undercover investigation saw hidden cameras placed inside the premises the firm over four days in mid-October.

The distressing footage shows animals fighting for their lives before being stunned to death, frantically trying to escape from pens and also appears to show workers laughing as an animal lies dying on the slaughterhouse floor.

Protesters will gather from 7.30am at the premises near Coates Farm for a four and a half hour peaceful demonstration carrying origami hearts and banners which read "Stop The Slaughter."

A spokesman said: "Animal Aid and the Save Movement will team up for a peaceful vigil outside the slaughterhouse.

"Our aim? To ask the public to have a heart for animals by trying vegan. We will have heart-shaped postcards for people to sign and will bear witness to animals being transported to slaughter."

A spokesman said: "We want to ask members of the public to have a heart for the cows, sheep and pigs being transported into the site for slaughter and adopt a cruelty-free diet.

“We want to ask caring people everywhere to have a heart for animals this Valentine’s Day by simply swapping animal products for a meat-free alternative. Never before has it been so easy to enjoy a cruelty-free meal.”