Angry son raised a pool cue at his mum after babysitting row

A bad-tempered son who raised a pool cue to his mother after a family row has been ordered to pay £155.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, September 7, how David Ridgeway, 31, of Thoresby Place, Inkersall, Chesterfield, flew into a rage after his mother had asked him to babysit for his sister’s daughter and she had insisted he did more around the family home.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “In the past there have been anger issues with this defendant losing his temper and there can be no reasoning with him and he can be angry for about half-an-hour but he’s never hit his mother.

“There was an argument after the defendant’s mother had wanted him to look after the daughter of Ridgeway’s sister and his mother said if he wasn’t willing to help out he would have to find somewhere else to live.”

Ms Haslam added that Ridgeway jumped off his bed and was shouting and holding a pool cue as his mother stepped back and her partner stepped in between them.

Ridgeway was holding the cue above his head, according to Ms Haslam, and as she was trying to reason with him he said: “I will hit you with this in a minute.”

Ms Haslam added: “His mother believes her son has a problem with his temper and he needs help and he does suffer with autism and she believed he would have hit her.”

Police attended the home and Ridgeway told officers he had been in an argument and admitted that he had been mad because he was being asked to babysit.

He admitted to police that he had grabbed the pool cue but said he would not have struck anyone with it.

Ridgeway pleaded guilty to common assault after the incident on August 19.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said a family argument had spilled over into the next day when the incident involving a pool cue handle had happened.

She added that Ridgeway accepts his behaviour was unacceptable and he has been prescribed anti-depressants.

Magistrates fined Ridgeway £40 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.