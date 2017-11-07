Anger as Sheffield Council refuses to cut down tree 'damaging pavement' outside disabled pensioner's home

A Sheffield man has accused the council of double standards after refusing to cut down a tree damaging the pavement outside his parents' home.

Islam Uddin says the 'constant' cracking caused by roots under the surface of the pathway in Homestead Road, Shiregreen, is causing problems for his disabled mother.

The council says the tree does not need to be removed.

Mr Uddin's mother has mobility issues and struggles to get around. But the damage to the pavement outside her home makes things even more difficult, according to her son, who said the roots were also damaging the driveway.

The family has asked the council to remove the tree to prevent any further damage. But to their dismay they have been told it has to stay.

Mr Uddin said he did not understand why it could not be removed when, in other areas of the city, trees were being felled under the Streets Ahead contract - apparently because they were damaging pavements.

"The tree outside my disabled parents' house continuously breaks up the tarmac on the footpath, over time causing it to be dangerous to pedestrians," said Mr Uddin.

"The council's solution? Rectangular patchwork where the tarmac is broken up by rising roots.

"They tell us the tree is healthy and it's cost effective to repair the footpath like this.

"We understand and appreciate the healthy part, but really, cost effective? The patch they did no more than four months ago is cracking up again.

"They also have marked up a further patch. It's like loads of patchwork outside the front garden."

Mr Uddin said he had also asked for steps from the foodpath down the sloped verge to the road to be installed as the incline was too steep for his mother to tackle.

But he was told no money was available.

"I fail to understand why they are so eager to fell trees that people don't want felling with a passion - those trees that are not causing any danger," he said.

"I also fail to understand why they fail to fell this tree where there are proven problems and in the long run it is not cost-effective to keep doing remedial works."

A spokesman for the council's Streets Ahead team said they were sorry to hear about Mr Uddin's concerns.

They added: "We inspected the site a couple of days ago and will be making a repair to the footpath in the next few weeks.

"We will continue to monitor and inspect the footpath to make sure it remains in a safe condition.

"The tree itself was inspected in July and does not need to be removed.”