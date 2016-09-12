An explosion of artwork in Quarter

Over 30 projects are planned to brighten up and transform walls, shop shutters and empty spaces across Sheffield Antiques Quarter this weekend.

The Signing The Quarter project is the result of a crowdfunding campaign that saw local people and businesses pay into a regeneration concept that believes art is the key and the glue to making communities better.

A variety of art workshops will also be taking place, as part of next Sunday’s event, aimed at getting the community on board.

A spokesman for the event said: “With additional funding from the Netheredge and Sharrow councillor ward pots, and support from Sheffield City Council’s sustainable community fund, the day will leave a truly Sheffield imprint on an area that has become a new self-fulfilling destination in our city.

“The day brings together some of the highest profile street and graffiti artists from Sheffield and beyond, many pitching in their talents for the greater good. Street artist and youth worker Casper Carr, through his company ‘Smash Proof,’ has engaged the support of incredible artists to include Trick 9, Marcus Method, Eugene, Alert and Jayer promising an unrivalled art event for the city. Casper is the founder of the ‘My Life’ project that has tackled knife crime through art in the Burngreave area of town.

“All this will become part of an art trail for the area and for the city that hopes to become an invaluable resource for our schools and an attraction for visitors.

“Watch out for our ‘foxtrot’ trail that highlights the plight of the urban fox which has been subject to cruel spates of poisoning across the city.”

Other murals on the day will include large scale murals from Faunagraphic and Rocket and a market license issued for the entire area means that people will even be able to pick up a piece of artwork to take home.

Visit www.sheffieldantiquesquarter.co.uk for further details on Sunday’s events or call 07939 565587.