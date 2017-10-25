Ambulance vandal criticised by police for putting lives at risk in Sheffield

A vandal who slashed two tyres on an ambulance in Sheffield has been criticised for putting lives at risk.

The tyres were slashed while medics were treating a patient in Exeter Drive, Broomhall, in the early hours of Monday.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service described the attack as 'mindless' and said it 'could have had catastrophic consequences'.

Now South Yorkshire Police has also raised concerns.

A spokesman said today: “Any form of vandalism is to be questioned and discouraged but for someone to target an ambulance almost beggars belief.

"This attack had the potential to put lives at risk.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.