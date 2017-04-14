Ambulance service win contract for non-emergency care transfers in Sheffield

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has won a new contract to transfer patients on a non-emergency basis.

The contract for more than a quarter of a million journeys per year will commence on September 1.

It was feared that the NHS run ambulance service would lose out to a private bidder in what some critics have called ‘NHS privitisation through the back door’.

The Trust won the contract after a competitive tender process.

It includes transport for eligible patients to access outpatient appointments in South Yorkshire and discharges from hospitals in Sheffield.

Bosses praised staff for their professional work ethic on the backdrop of the contract uncertainty.

Chris Dexter, managing director of the patient transport service at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “We are delighted to have secured the contract in South Yorkshire and extended our presence in the region.

“It is a fantastic achievement for the Trust, our staff and South Yorkshire residents for the core work to remain within the NHS.

“Our staff provide a high quality service for patients and I’m proud of how they have continued to conduct themselves so professionally against the backdrop of uncertainty during the bid process.

“We are looking forward to developing the non-emergency health care patient transport service further over the next five years in partnership with the South Yorkshire CCGs.”

Dr Philip Foster, director of planned and urgent care at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, commented:

“This is fantastic news for Yorkshire Ambulance Service and I am delighted that we will continue to work with our commissioners and NHS colleagues to serve the patients of South Yorkshire.”

